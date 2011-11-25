LONDON Nov 24 Three England players were
put under pressure by the Rugby Football Union (RFU) at the
World Cup to pay NZ$30,000 ($22,200) to buy the silence of a
chambermaid who had alleged she had been harassed, The Times
reported on Friday.
The newspaper said the cash was to compensate her for
alleged verbal sexual harassment by the players at the team
hotel in Dunedin in September -- for which the police found no
case to answer -- and to prevent her selling her story to the
media.
England's James Haskell, Chris Ashton and Dylan Hartley
refused to pay the money, saying they had done nothing wrong,
The Times reported.
The RFU was unavailable for comment when contacted Reuters.
Chambermaid Annabel Newton alleged that she had been
traumatised and had left the players' room in tears but the
incident was recorded on a camera by Haskell, which showed her
with her thumbs up and smiling, the paper added.
The RFU said in a statement earlier this month that the
"allegations of very serious wrongdoing" against the three
players were "entirely false".
One of the players, quoted anonymously in a confidential
Rugby Players' Association (RPA) report into the World Cup
debacle, which was leaked to The Times, said that two days
before the Scotland game he was told he had 24 hours to decide
whether to settle with the chambermaid for NZ$30,000 or not.
"Paying the money seemed to be the advice. Another option
wasn't really given," the player said in the report.
"We refused to pay because we hadn't done what she claimed
we had done. So we went to find our own lawyers in NZ because we
felt the RFU QC was interested in defending the RFU's reputation
rather than ours."
The players said they had made an inappropriate joke but
nothing more, The Times reported.
Elite rugby director Rob Andrew was quoted in the RFU's
statement on the incident saying: "We do not believe the players
had any intention to sexually harass or intimidate Ms Newton".
The chambermaid's story was published in a Sunday newspaper.
When they returned home, Haskell and Ashton were warned
about their future conduct by the RFU and given suspended fines
of 5,000 pounds ($7,800), until Dec. 31 2012, for breaching the
squad's code of conduct. Hartley was cleared of any involvement.
The latest revelations follow the leaking of three
confidential reports to The Times -- including the RPA report --
revealing widespread friction within the England camp.
They pointed to a squad in meltdown and leadership failings
greater than even England's dismal performance suggested.
The reports gave a grim account of ill-discipline, greed,
division and mismanagement in a campaign that ended in abject
failure with a 19-12 quarter-final loss to France last month.
($1 = 1.3491 New Zealand dollars)
($1 = 0.6449 British pounds)
