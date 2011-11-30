LONDON Nov 30 England will appoint an interim head coach ahead of next February's Six Nations with the aim of finding a permanent coach for the tour of South Africa in June, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) said on Wednesday without naming names.

A statement added that elite rugby director Rob Andrew would formally be appointed to the role of RFU Professional Rugby Director but without responsibility for the senior side as before.

England endured a turgid World Cup in New Zealand with flat performances on the field and antics off it leading coach Martin Johnson to resign earlier this month.

Several reviews are taking place into the state of English rugby with the RFU still without a permanent chief executive.