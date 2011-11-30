LONDON Nov 30 England will appoint an
interim head coach ahead of next February's Six Nations with the
aim of finding a permanent coach for the tour of South Africa in
June, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) said on Wednesday without
naming names.
A statement added that elite rugby director Rob Andrew would
formally be appointed to the role of RFU Professional Rugby
Director but without responsibility for the senior side as
before.
England endured a turgid World Cup in New Zealand with flat
performances on the field and antics off it leading coach Martin
Johnson to resign earlier this month.
Several reviews are taking place into the state of English
rugby with the RFU still without a permanent chief executive.
