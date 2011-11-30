(Fixes headline)
* Andrew stays but no involvement with senior side
* Caretaker coach ahead of Six Nations
By Mitch Phillips
LONDON, Nov 30 The first glint of a new
dawn for English rugby may have emerged at Twickenham on
Wednesday as new acting CEO Stephen Brown apologised for the
national team's behaviour and performances at the World Cup and
promised a new approach at every level.
Although elite rugby director Rob Andrew remains, he will no
longer have any involvement with the senior team while a
caretaker coach will be appointed to oversee the Six Nations
championship campaign.
The interim appointment will give the Rugby Union (RFU) the
time they need to appoint a permanent replacement for Martin
Johnson, who resigned this month.
Brown, also the union's chief financial officer, and Ian
Metcalfe, chairman of the Professional Game Board (PGB), were
forthright in their condemnation of England's performances on
and off the field as well as much of the foggy leadership of
their own union.
Metcalfe, however, delivered an impassioned defence of the
under fire Andrew, who will move to yet another new role, that
of professional rugby director without any responsibility for
the senior side.
The planned appointment of an elite rugby director to whom
the new coach would report has now been shelved, again reducing
the chance of a return to the organisation for 2003 World Cup
winning coach Clive Woodward.
Brown said he hoped the RFU would be more open in its
dealings with the media and public and began his first news
conference since replacing Martyn Thomas as acting CEO with a
wide-ranging apology that stuck a very different note to the
evasive approach taken by Johnson and the union during the
tournament in New Zealand.
"The most important thing is to make an apology to the fans
and people who love the game for the performance of the World
Cup and the surrounding events," he said.
"We've fundamentally let ourselves down and the sport of
rugby down. It's important we recognise that standards of
performance and behaviour were below what we would expect."
NEW SENIOR ROLE
Metcalfe said he was frustrated that players' confidential
opinions on the World Cup campaign had been published in The
Times newspaper last week and, though he apologised to the
players and coaches for the "inexcusable" leak, he added: "But
we must not get so wrapped up in finding the leaker to ignore
the real issues we have in England rugby."
Metcalfe listed the key recommendations of the PGB board
review but was unable to confirm local media speculation that
current England Saxons coach Stuart Lancaster would be the
caretaker coach for the Six Nations campaign, which begins for
England with a trip to Scotland on Feb. 4.
"There is a real determination that we should recruit the
best man for the head coach's job, that we should take the time
needed to do that and that the support structures around that
person are world class," Metcalfe said.
He said he hoped the union would have a new chief executive
in place by the end of the year and that there would be a new
senior role of "England team manager" created to oversee all
non-playing aspects.
Metcalfe said their would be a wide-ranging independent
review of the RFU's elite rugby department and hoped to include
in it senior officials from other sports, mentioning England
cricket head coach Andy Flower as the sort of person they were
thinking of.
There will be stricter rules on the presence of agents in
the England camp, a recall for security personnel on tour -
something that was absent from the 2011 World Cup campaign - and
a new leadership group established with a mix of senior and
junior players.
"We need to make the players aware of the important of
adhering to core values when representing England 365 days a
year," Metcalf said.
"We've let ourselves down over the last 11 months and I'd
like to draw a line under that. I hope it can't get any worse. A
lot of things have gone wrong and we need to address them."
Metcalfe said that Andrew's new position, his fourth job
title in the last four years, was not a demotion. He added
though he accepted Andrew had made mistakes, the union had let
him down in failing to explain "the enormous width of his role".
"We've failed Rob in the way that we've treated him... he
has a significant contribution to make," he said.
