LONDON Nov 24 South Africa extended their unbeaten run against England to 11 matches at Twickenham on Saturday as the Springboks held off the hosts 16-15 in their final rugby test of the year.

In rain and heavy underfoot conditions, ideally suited to the visitors' big forwards, Pat Lambie and Toby Flood traded penalties in the opening half as South Africa took a slim advantage.

A fortuitous try soon after the restart for powerhouse flanker Willem Alberts gave the Springboks the momentum and while England looked threatening at times, South Africa just kept them at bay.

The Springboks now head home after also beating Ireland and Scotland on their northern hemisphere tour while England host world champions New Zealand in seven days' time. (Reporting by Tom Bartlett; Editing by Clare Fallon)