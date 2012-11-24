Rugby-Australia back Lealiifano's leukaemia in remission
SYDNEY, Feb 19 Wallabies back Christian Lealiifano has been told his leukaemia is in remission after he received a bone marrow transplant last year.
LONDON Nov 24 South Africa extended their unbeaten run against England to 11 matches at Twickenham on Saturday as the Springboks held off the hosts 16-15 in their final rugby test of the year.
In rain and heavy underfoot conditions, ideally suited to the visitors' big forwards, Pat Lambie and Toby Flood traded penalties in the opening half as South Africa took a slim advantage.
A fortuitous try soon after the restart for powerhouse flanker Willem Alberts gave the Springboks the momentum and while England looked threatening at times, South Africa just kept them at bay.
The Springboks now head home after also beating Ireland and Scotland on their northern hemisphere tour while England host world champions New Zealand in seven days' time. (Reporting by Tom Bartlett; Editing by Clare Fallon)
WELLINGTON, Feb 19 The British and Irish Lions look likely face a baptism of fire on their tour of New Zealand this year after the All Blacks coach confirmed his players would be available for two matches against Super Rugby sides.
Feb 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Guinness PRO12 matches on Saturday RESULTS Cardiff Blues 57 Benetton Rugby Treviso 20 Ulster 37 Glasgow Warriors 17 Ospreys 23 Munster 25 Connacht 14 Newport Gwent Dragons 9 STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts 1. Munster 15 13 0 2 392 204 7 59 2. Leinster 15 12 0 3 452 249 8 56 3. Ospreys 15 11 0 4 436