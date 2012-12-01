LONDON Dec 1 England produced one of their finest performances ever to stun New Zealand 38-21 and end the world champions' 20-game unbeaten run in the most spectacular style during a remarkable afternoon at Twickenham on Saturday.

New Zealand, who had won their last nine games against England and not dropped a European tour game for 10 years, were 12-1 on favourites at the start.

But they were outplayed in every department by a callow England team beaten by Australia and South Africa in the last two weeks, who chalked up their highest score and record margin against a team being touted as the best ever to have played the game.

England deservedly led 12-0 at halftime via the boot of Owen Farrell and, though the All Blacks closed to within a point with quickfire tries to Julian Savea and Keiran Read, the hosts roared back with tries by Brad Barritt, an inspired Manu Tuilgai and Chris Ashton.

New Zealand, perhaps suffering the effects of an illness bug that hit the camp this week, got another late Savea try but England, with only 206 caps in their starting XV to the 789 of their feted rivals, dominated to the whistle to end coach Stuart Lancaster's first year in charge on an unexpected high. (Reporting by Mitch Phillips, editing by John Mehaffey)