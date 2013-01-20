Jan 20 England called up flanker Matt Kvesic, lock Mouritz Botha and wing Ugo Monye to their Six Nations training squad on Sunday.

Kvesic has reported to the camp in Leeds, northern England, as cover for Tom Johnson who injured his knee playing for Exeter against Leinster in the Heineken Cup on Saturday, the Rugby Football Union said on its website (www.rfu.com).

Botha comes in for Calum Clark who has suffered a shoulder injury and Monye has been drafted in while England assess injuries from the weekend's European club action.

England start their Six Nations campaign at home to Scotland on Feb. 2. (Reporting by Sonia Oxley; Editing by Alison Wildey)