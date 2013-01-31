BAGSHOT, England Jan 31 Billy Twelvetrees will make his debut when England play Scotland in their opening Six Nations game at Twickenham on Saturday after coach Stuart Lancaster rewarded him for a flying first half of the season for Gloucester.

The 24-year-old centre has only just been promoted to the senior squad but goes straight into the starting team in place of Manu Tuilagi, who has an ankle injury.

Twelvetrees, who moved from Leicester last year in a bid to improve his England prospects, will start at inside centre, with tough-tackling Brad Barritt switching to 13.

With Alex Corbisiero ruled out for the tournament, Joe Marler has edged Mako Vunipola for the loosehead prop position in the only other change from the starting team that beat New Zealand 38-21 two months ago. (Reporting by Mitch Phillips; Editing by John O'Brien)