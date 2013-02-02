LONDON Feb 2 England hit the ground running as a performance full of energy, aggression and no little ambition brought tries for Chris Ashton, Billy Twelvetrees, Geoff Parling and Danny Care in a 38-18 Six Nations victory over Scotland at Twickenham on Saturday.

Any doubts that their oldest rivals would drag England back to earth after their stunning victory over New Zealand two months ago were dispelled with a fired-up start that earned them a 19-11 halftime lead via four penalties from the excellent Owen Farrell and Ashton's try.

Scotland, without a win at Twickenham for 30 years, had scored the first try through their debutant winger Sean Maitland and had their own moments of enterprise, but they were blown away in the second half as Twelvetrees, who enjoyed a fine debut at inside centre, and Parling finished off some impressive moves.

Scotland fullback Stuart Hogg scored a length-of-the-field try 10 minutes from time after both teams ended the game flinging the ball around like Sevens players and were regularly turned over, but England were on top and finished on a high with a stoppage-time score by replacement scrumhalf Danny Care.

