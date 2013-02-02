Rugby-England under much more pressure than Scotland, says Barclay
March 7 Champions England face more of a burden of expectation than underdogs Scotland ahead of their Six Nations clash on Saturday, Scottish captain John Barclay said on Tuesday.
LONDON Feb 2 England hit the ground running as a performance full of energy, aggression and no little ambition brought tries for Chris Ashton, Billy Twelvetrees, Geoff Parling and Danny Care in a 38-18 Six Nations victory over Scotland at Twickenham on Saturday.
Any doubts that their oldest rivals would drag England back to earth after their stunning victory over New Zealand two months ago were dispelled with a fired-up start that earned them a 19-11 halftime lead via four penalties from the excellent Owen Farrell and Ashton's try.
Scotland, without a win at Twickenham for 30 years, had scored the first try through their debutant winger Sean Maitland and had their own moments of enterprise, but they were blown away in the second half as Twelvetrees, who enjoyed a fine debut at inside centre, and Parling finished off some impressive moves.
Scotland fullback Stuart Hogg scored a length-of-the-field try 10 minutes from time after both teams ended the game flinging the ball around like Sevens players and were regularly turned over, but England were on top and finished on a high with a stoppage-time score by replacement scrumhalf Danny Care.
(Reporting by Mitch Phillips, editing by Stephen Wood)
March 7 Champions England face more of a burden of expectation than underdogs Scotland ahead of their Six Nations clash on Saturday, Scottish captain John Barclay said on Tuesday.
BUENOS AIRES, March 7 Argentina’s Jaguares are on the up but will need to stamp out indiscipline if they are to thrive in their second season in Super Rugby, winger Matias Orlando told Reuters.
ROME, March 7 Italy have named three changes to the starting line-up for their home match against France in the Six Nations on Saturday as coach Conor O’Shea insisted consistency in selection was only the way forward for his team.