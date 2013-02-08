HIGHLIGHTS-Rugby-Super Rugby week two
The Chiefs capitalised on the red card shown to Steve Luatua on the stroke of halftime to record a comfortable victory over the Blues in Hamilton.
LONDON Feb 8 Centre Billy Twelvetrees has kept his place in England's starting team to face Ireland in Dublin on Sunday, with Manu Tuilagi named among the replacements after recovering from an ankle injury.
Twelvetrees made an impressive try-scoring debut at inside centre in last week's 38-18 victory over Scotland and with Brad Barritt at 13 key to organising England's defence against the threat of Brian O'Driscoll, coach Stuart Lancaster opted to use Tuilagi from the bench when he named his team on Friday.
James Haskell comes in at blindside flanker with Ben Morgan ruled out with a twisted ankle, while Tom Wood switches to number eight in the only other change.
Ireland, seeking a fifth consecutive home championship win over England, will name their team later on Friday.
(Editing by Tom Pilcher)
The Chiefs capitalised on the red card shown to Steve Luatua on the stroke of halftime to record a comfortable victory over the Blues in Hamilton.
SYDNEY, March 3 Wallabies flanker Scott Fardy will leave Australia for Irish provincial team Leinster at the end of the season but his international and ACT Brumbies team mate Sam Carter has signed a contract extension to stay at home until 2019.
BUENOS AIRES, March 2 Argentina flyhalf Nicolas Sanchez makes his first Super Rugby appearance of the season on Saturday among three changes the Jaguares have made for their second match against Stormers in Cape Town.