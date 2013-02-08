LONDON Feb 8 Centre Billy Twelvetrees has kept his place in England's starting team to face Ireland in Dublin on Sunday, with Manu Tuilagi named among the replacements after recovering from an ankle injury.

Twelvetrees made an impressive try-scoring debut at inside centre in last week's 38-18 victory over Scotland and with Brad Barritt at 13 key to organising England's defence against the threat of Brian O'Driscoll, coach Stuart Lancaster opted to use Tuilagi from the bench when he named his team on Friday.

James Haskell comes in at blindside flanker with Ben Morgan ruled out with a twisted ankle, while Tom Wood switches to number eight in the only other change.

Ireland, seeking a fifth consecutive home championship win over England, will name their team later on Friday.

