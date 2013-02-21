BAGSHOT, England Feb 21 Manu Tuilagi, Courtney Lawes and Dylan Hartley will all start for England against France in the Six Nations on Saturday after coach Stuart Lancaster showed he was not afraid to shake up a winning team.

Despite opening the championship with impressive victories over Scotland and Ireland, Lancaster opted to start with the three experienced men, who all came off the bench to play important roles in Dublin, when he announced his team on Thursday.

Tuilagi, who missed the Scotland game with an ankle injury, comes in at outside centre as Billy Twelvetrees drops to the bench and Brad Barritt switches back to the 12 shirt.

Lawes, who has played almost all of his international rugby in the second row, comes in at blindside flanker in place of James Haskell, while Hartley, another to have regained full fitness, has managed to displace Tom Youngs at hooker

France, who have lost their opening two games, have made seven changes to their starting lineup. (Reporting by Mitch Phillips; Editing by John O'Brien)