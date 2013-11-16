LONDON Nov 16 New Zealand survived a sterling fightback by a fired-up England on Saturday as they showed all their experience to triumph 30-22 and avenge last year's defeat on the same Twickenham ground, still their only defeat in 34 matches.

The All Blacks got off to a flier with a Julian Savea try after 90 seconds and another by Kieran Read as they raced into a 17-3 lead.

But after they lost flyhalf Dan Carter 26 minutes into his 100th appearance, England's forwards took control and a Joe Launchbury try from a rolling maul and the boot of Owen Farrell left the visitors only 20-16 ahead at the break.

England, playing with huge aggression and no little ambition, continued to pile on the pressure and rattled the world champions into conceding penalties that Farrell converted to drag the home side into a 22-20 lead with 25 minutes remaining.

However, the All Blacks ensured there was to be no repeat of last year's 38-21 reverse as Savea scored his second try, with Cruden converting and adding another penalty to make sure.

New Zealand face Ireland in Dublin next week hoping to complete a clean sweep of 14 wins in 2013. (Editing by Justin Palmer)