LONDON Nov 6 Winger Semesa Rokoduguni was named in the England team on Thursday and will make his international debut in Saturday's test against New Zealand at Twickenham.

Kyle Eastmond and Brad Barritt form a new-look centre partnership and Dave Attwood replaces the injured Joe Launchbury in the second row after returning to the squad following the birth of his first child.

Team - 15-Mike Brown, 14-Semesa Rokoduguni, 13-Brad Barritt, 12-Kyle Eastmond, 11-Jonny May, 10-Owen Farrell, 9-Danny Care; 8-Billy Vunipola, 7-Chris Robshaw (captain), 6-Tom Wood, 5-Courtney Lawes, 4-Dave Attwood, 3-David Wilson, 2-Dylan Hartley, 1-Joe Marler

(Reporting by Ed Osmond. Editing by Patrick Johnston)