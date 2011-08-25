LONDON Aug 25 England coach Martin Johnson made
six changes to the team which lost to Wales when he named his
side on Thursday for the final World Cup warm-up match against
Ireland.
Fit-again trio Chris Ashton, Andrew Sheridan and James
Haskell join Manu Tuilagi, Jonny Wilkinson and Tom Croft in the
starting lineup for Saturday's game in Dublin after England
laboured to a 19-9 defeat in Cardiff two weeks ago.
Tuilagi will partner Mike Tindall at centre for the first
time as Johnson rotates his options.
Tindall captains the side with Lewis Moody rested and will
make his 72nd appearance, drawing level with Will Carling as
England's most-capped centre.
Johnson announced his final 30-man World Cup squad on Monday
with centre Riki Flutey the most surprising omission.
"We expect a hugely competitive game in Dublin and it gives
us the ideal runout before we depart for the World Cup," Johnson
said in a statement.
"Mike Tindall captains the side and, as he reaches another
milestone in the game, he further demonstrates the level of
quality and experience he brings to the side as a player and
leader."
Scrumhalf Joe Simpson will enjoy his first cap if he comes
on as a replacement for the inexperienced Richard Wigglesworth.
The World Cup in New Zealand runs from Sept. 9-Oct. 23 with
England's first Pool B clash against Argentina on Sept. 10.
Team: 15-Ben Foden, 14-Chris Ashton, 13-Manu Tuilagi,
12-Mike Tindall, 11-Mark Cueto, 10-Jonny Wilkinson, 9-Richard
Wigglesworth, 8-Nick Easter, 7-James Haskell, 6-Tom Croft,
5-Courtney Lawes, 4-Louis Deacon, 3-Dan Cole, 2-Steve Thompson,
1-Andrew Sheridan.
16-Dylan Hartley, 17-Matt Stevens, 18-Simon Shaw, 19-Tom
Wood, 20-Joe Simpson, 21-Toby Flood, 22-Delon Armitage
