LONDON Aug 25 England coach Martin Johnson made six changes to the team which lost to Wales when he named his side on Thursday for the final World Cup warm-up match against Ireland.

Fit-again trio Chris Ashton, Andrew Sheridan and James Haskell join Manu Tuilagi, Jonny Wilkinson and Tom Croft in the starting lineup for Saturday's game in Dublin after England laboured to a 19-9 defeat in Cardiff two weeks ago.

Tuilagi will partner Mike Tindall at centre for the first time as Johnson rotates his options.

Tindall captains the side with Lewis Moody rested and will make his 72nd appearance, drawing level with Will Carling as England's most-capped centre.

Johnson announced his final 30-man World Cup squad on Monday with centre Riki Flutey the most surprising omission.

"We expect a hugely competitive game in Dublin and it gives us the ideal runout before we depart for the World Cup," Johnson said in a statement.

"Mike Tindall captains the side and, as he reaches another milestone in the game, he further demonstrates the level of quality and experience he brings to the side as a player and leader."

Scrumhalf Joe Simpson will enjoy his first cap if he comes on as a replacement for the inexperienced Richard Wigglesworth.

The World Cup in New Zealand runs from Sept. 9-Oct. 23 with England's first Pool B clash against Argentina on Sept. 10.

Team: 15-Ben Foden, 14-Chris Ashton, 13-Manu Tuilagi, 12-Mike Tindall, 11-Mark Cueto, 10-Jonny Wilkinson, 9-Richard Wigglesworth, 8-Nick Easter, 7-James Haskell, 6-Tom Croft, 5-Courtney Lawes, 4-Louis Deacon, 3-Dan Cole, 2-Steve Thompson, 1-Andrew Sheridan.

16-Dylan Hartley, 17-Matt Stevens, 18-Simon Shaw, 19-Tom Wood, 20-Joe Simpson, 21-Toby Flood, 22-Delon Armitage