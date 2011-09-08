(Armitage replaces injured Cueto)
(Wilkinson edges Flood for flyhalf berth)
By Mitch Phillips
DUNEDIN, Sept 8 Delon Armitage will start a test
on the wing for the first time after replacing injured Mark
Cueto in the England team to play Argentina in their World Cup
Pool B opener on Saturday.
Armitage, who has 22 caps usually at fullback, impressed
after replacing Cueto early in England's warm-up win over
Ireland last month and was named at left wing by coach Martin
Johnson on Thursday after Cueto failed to fully recover from a
back injury.
Manu Tuilagi, who scored two tries in as many appearances in
the August warm-up games, wins his third cap at outside centre,
with Mike Tindall inside him and captaining the side in the
absence of injured Lewis Moody.
Jonny Wilkinson, whose extra-time drop goal won the 2003
World Cup final, was given the nod at flyhalf having also
impressed in the August tests, with Toby Flood on the bench.
Richard Wigglesworth starts at scrumhalf with Ben Youngs on
the bench as he edges back to fitness following knee surgery,
while Nick Easter comes in at number eight, with James Haskell
at openside flanker and Tom Croft on the blindside.
Armitage had a flying start to his England career after
making his debut in 2008, but fell out of favour as injuries,
suspensions and a drop in form made a place in the World Cup
squad appear an unlikely prospect.
However, he timed his charge back to form perfectly and
grabbed the starting berth ahead of Matt Banahan, who covers
wing and centre from the bench on Saturday.
"Mark (Cueto) has trained all week and could play if he
needed too but Delon has put his hand up and is great form so
it's quite a simple decision," Johnson told reporters.
"He's come in, worked hard and played well, so we've no
qualms about picking him."
The return of Wilkinson, appearing in his fourth World Cup,
was widely expected after his calm control of England's wins
over Wales and Ireland came in stark contrast to Flood's
struggles in England's defeat in Cardiff.
"Toby's started more than Jonny in the last 18 months but
Jonny's been in great form and just got his nose in front for
this game," Johnson said.
"It's great to have two (number) 10s who can step up and
that's one of the good things at the moment... we don't have a
drop off between players in positions."
Saturday's clash between the runners-up and third-placed
team from the 2007 World Cup is likely to decide the pool
winners, who will probably be rewarded by avoiding hosts New
Zealand in the quarter-finals.
Scotland, Georgia and Romania are the other teams in Pool B.
