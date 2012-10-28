Oct 28 David Paice and George Robson have been added to the England squad as injury cover for the four upcoming November internationals, the Rugby Football Union said on Sunday.

A statement said the pair have been drafted in for Northampton Saints players Dylan Hartley and Courtney Lawes, who are both being assessed by England medical staff given knee complaints.

England play their first match at Twickenham against Fiji on Nov. 10, followed by games against Australia (Nov. 17), South Africa (Nov. 24) and New Zealand (Dec. 1). (Reporting By Mark Pangallo; Editing by Mark Meadows; mark.meadows@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging:; mark.meadows.reuters.com@reuters.net)