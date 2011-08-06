LONDON Aug 6 England began their World Cup warm-up campaign with a 23-19 win over Wales on Saturday and might just have unearthed the dangerous centre they have been searching for as Samoa-born Manu Tuilagi capped a lively debut with a well-taken try.

The 20-year-old, who qualified through residency despite his brothers playing for Samoa, burst through three tackles early in the second half for the sort of score England's sturdy but uninspired midfield has struggled to find since Will Greenwood retired seven years ago.

James Haskell also scored a try and the irrepressible Jonny Wilkinson kicked a penalty, two conversions and two drop goals as England, playing in their controversial all-black "away kit", completed a hat-trick of World Cup warm-up wins over the Welsh following their successes of 2003 and 2007.

Wales dominated second-half possession and outscored the hosts on tries as George North crossed at the start and end of the match and fellow winger Shane Williams also finished a good move.

There was bad news for the visitors though as back Morgan Stoddart suffered a serious-looking injury, while flyhalf Stephen Jones, who had been set to become his country's most-capped player, missed out on his 101st when he strained a calf in the warm-up.

The teams meet again in Cardiff next Saturday.