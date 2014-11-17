LONDON Nov 17 England centre Luther Burrell could return from a hand injury to face Samoa on Saturday after he was named in Stuart Lancaster's 28-man squad for the test at Twickenham.

Burrell missed England's autumn international defeats by New Zealand and South Africa and Lancaster's side have now lost five matches in a row.

Winger Semesa Rokoduguni, who made his debut against the All Blacks, was omitted from the squad as he continues to recover from a thigh injury. His Bath team mate Kyle Eastmond hopes to recover from the concussion he suffered against South Africa.

"We have narrowed the group to give us more focus in training," England head coach Lancaster said on the RFU website (www.englandrugby.com) on Monday.

"It's good to have Luther back in camp after recovering from his hand injury and we'll see how he gets on in training this week."

Burrell was a regular starter in this year's Six Nations alongside Billy Twelvetrees and England fans will hope his possible return adds penetration to the midfield area which was desperately short of zip in the 31-28 defeat by the Springboks on Saturday.

(Reportting by Sam Holden, Editing by Ed Osmond)