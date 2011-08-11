* Centre returns as captain for Cardiff trip
* Last chance for players to shine before squad announced
By Mitch Phillips
BAGSHOT, England, Aug 11 Mike Tindall returns to
the England team as captain and one of 13 changes for Saturday's
match against Wales in Cardiff knowing he needs a strong
performance to retain his position throughout the World Cup.
Tindall missed last week's 23-19 victory over the Welsh at
Twickenham following his marriage to the Queen's grand-daughter
Zara Phillips. He watched from the stands as 20-year-old Manu
Tuilagi enjoyed a try-scoring debut in his place at outside
centre.
On Thursday manager Martin Johnson selected him alongside
his regular partner from last season, Shontayne Hape, but
Tindall will be conscious that Tuilagi is putting the pressure
on the duo, who barely miss a tackle but also rarely make a
linebreak.
Tindall, who led England to four successive wins en route to
the Six Nations title, resumes the captaincy after Lewis Moody
was ruled out with the knee injury sustained last week.
"It's an opportunity for Mike to play and lead but there are
good leaders throughout, it's a good team," Johnson told
reporters at the team's training base ahead of the their final
game before he names his World Cup squad on Aug. 22.
"Shontayne gets another chance and he's a very smart player.
He may not do the eye-catching things but he is solid for 80
minutes and people can play off that.
"Opposition coaches rate him very highly and I'll defend him
all day."
LAWES RETURNS
Toby Flood is another coming back under some pressure after
Jonny Wilkinson's man-of-the-match performance at flyhalf last
week, while Richard Wigglesworth gets a rare chance to start at
scrumhalf ahead of Danny Care as Ben Youngs continues his
recovery from knee surgery.
Winger Chris Ashton and fullback Ben Foden, key players for
England's attacking hopes, come in, with left wing Mark Cueto
one of only two starters from last week to retain their places.
Courtney Lawes, who missed the Six Nations with a knee
injury and then suffered a neck injury in England training last
month, returns to form an athletic second-row partnership with
Louis Deacon. Nick Easter, Tom Wood and Hendrie Fourie form the
back row, with Alex Corbisiero, who started last week, Steve
Thompson and Dan Cole up front.
"If last week's team played this week's you wouldn't say
which would win so that's a good thing," Johnson added.
"We need the right attitude about us, hopefully it will be
pretty hostile, a tough away game, which is exactly what we
need."
The roof is likely to be closed for Saturday's game, which
is also good news for England who begin their World Cup campaign
against Argentina under a roof in Dunedin.
After the Wales match England complete their preparations
against Ireland in Dublin on Aug. 27.
England - 15-Ben Foden, 14-Chris Ashton, 13-Mike Tindall
(captain), 12-Shontayne Hape, 11-Mark Cueto, 10-Toby Flood
9-Richard Wigglesworth, 8-Nick Easter, 7-Hendrie Fourie, 6-Tom
Wood, 5-Courtney Lawes, 4-Louis Deacon, 3-Dan Cole, 2-Steve
Thompson, 1-Alex Corbisiero.
Replacements: 16-Lee Mears, 17-Matt Stevens, 18-Tom Palmer
19-James Haskell, 20-Danny Care, 21-Charlie Hodgson, 22-Matt
Banahan.
