LONDON Dec 2 England will face Australia, South Africa, Argentina and Fiji in next year's November internationals at Twickenham, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) said on Wednesday.

Eddie Jones' side will play four fixtures, starting against South Africa on Nov. 12.

They will host Fiji on Nov. 19 and World Cup semi-finalists Argentina a week later, with the international season ending on Dec. 3 against new coach Jones's native Australia.

"It's great to be able to take on four such quality teams on back-to-back weekends," England full back Mike Brown told the RFU website, www.englandrugby.com. "It allows us to test ourselves against some high-calibre opposition." (Reporting by Clare Fallon; editing by Neville Dalton)