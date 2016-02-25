LONDON Feb 25 Before he has even made his first start for England, Maro Itoje is carrying the weight of comparisons with Martin Johnson, the country's greatest lock, not to mention another British and Irish Lions captain, Paul O'Connell.

So no pressure, then, as the 21-year-old walks out at Twickenham on Saturday against Ireland for his full international debut, with just 26 minutes as a replacement against Italy a fortnight ago behind him.

Everyone who knows the Saracens man, however, seems sure he will take such expectation in his stride, just as he has been doing through his advance through England's age-group teams.

He has been capped for the under-18s, under-19s and under-20s, as well as the Saxons, England's second string, and was a member of the under-20 side that won the world title in 2014, earning a place in England's initial 50-man training squad before last year's World Cup.

His supporters might shower him with praise, turning up the heat on the young giant, but they also believe he can handle it.

Paul Gustard, the England defence coach, who worked with him at Saracens, has compared Itoje to O'Connell and Johnson, who led England to World Cup success in 2003. His team mates call him "the chosen one".

But Eddie Jones, England's head coach, was all too aware of the risks of over-inflating the significance of his selection for the Six Nations match when he addressed the media on Thursday. "He's a work in progress," he said.

Gustard has also described Itoje as like Steve Borthwick -- a reference to the professionalism that many say he shares with England's forwards coach and former captain.

Jon Callard, the former England fullback who coaches at the national academy, echoes the praise but points to the broader attributes of the player who won a rugby scholarship to the exclusive Harrow School in London.

"Physically, he has this huge engine inside him; temperamentally, he has a calmness that allows him to make decisions on the run," he said before the Italy game, when Itoje came off the bench as a blindside flanker, replacing James Haskell.

On Saturday he starts in his usual position, as lock, having won the battle with the recalled Courtney Lawes to replace the injured Joe Launchbury.

Jones is acutely aware of Itoje's status as the darling of the media and sought to play down the significance of the newcomer's selection at Thursday's news conference.

"The reason he's starting is because Joe's injured," he said. "Maro is still a work in progress. He's going to be a good player, but let's just make sure we allow him to develop."

Haskell, the man he replaced in Rome, is confident the young man's humility will stand him in good stead: "The one thing about Maro (is) he doesn't have an ego at all, which is great.

Jones' side top the Six Nations after two wins while Ireland, seeking a third successive title, have one point from their opening two games. (Reporting by Neville Dalton; Editing by Alison Williams)