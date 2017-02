LONDON Nov 16 England rugby team manager Martin Johnson has resigned after 3-1/2 years in the job, local media reported on Wednesday.

The decision follows England's flat performances and exit in the quarter-finals of the recent rugby World Cup in New Zealand.

There was no immediate confirmation from the Rugby Football Unionn(RFU), who have scheduled a news conference with Johnson for later on Wednesday. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by...; For Reuters sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport)