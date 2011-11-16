* Former World Cup-winning captain will not renew contract
* Decision follows quarter-final exit at World Cup
By Mitch Phillips
LONDON, Nov 16 England manager Martin
Johnson stepped down on Wednesday after a 3-1/2-year stint in
charge culminated in a rugby World Cup campaign dogged by
problems on and off the pitch and a miserable quarter-final
exit.
Johnson, 41, told a news conference he would not be renewing
his contract when it expired at the end of this year.
"I've given this a huge amount of thought since our return
from the World Cup...and I haven't come to this decision
lightly," he said.
"I think it's in the best interests of myself and the
England team that I don't carry on into next year.
"The cycles are from World Cup to World Cup and you have to
decide whether you are prepared to jump in for four years and
wholly commit yourself to that job and weigh it up. I'm not."
Johnson hinted that his decision, which comes while the
Rugby Football Union (RFU) is conducting a series of reviews
into its own governance and the World Cup performance, may have
been a case of jumping before he was pushed.
"It's been my call and I understand that if I hadn't made it
then maybe someone would have made it for me," he said.
Johnson, England's 2003 World Cup-winning captain, was
appointed in 2008 after the sacking of Brian Ashton even though
he had no coaching experience.
After a difficult first two years he steered England to
their first Six Nations title in eight years last season but was
always going to be judged on the World Cup.
A series of unwanted front-page headlines accompanied
England's underwhelming World Cup campaign with stand-in captain
Mike Tindall subsequently thrown out of the elite player squad
and handed a hefty fine for his off-field antics.
Tindall, married to Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter Zara,
was photographed drinking with a "mystery blonde" in a bar in
Queenstown during the tournament.
Johnson controversially selected flyhalf Toby Flood at
centre -- dropping Tindall -- for the quarter-final, saying for
the first time on Wednesday that the furore surrounding the
player "might have had an influence" on him not being picked.
At the time Johnson defended Tindall and his team mates, who
had permission to go drinking that night, and was now unsure how
much of an impact the distractions had made.
"How that affected performances on field no one can answer,"
he said. "The off-field stuff didn't help. It portrays the team
in a bad light and not in an accurate light. But we gave people
the opportunity to report things as they did.
"I don't know about being let down (by his players). Of
course it didn't help, we didn't want that reputation."
In the quarter-final Johnson saw his previously watertight
defence leak 16 unanswered points in the opening half-hour
against a French team who had previously been humiliated by
Tonga.
FIRING LINE
England returned home to a cascade of criticism after
equalling their worst World Cup finish and Johnson, whose team
had won all their pool games and had the best defensive record
of the group stage, was very much in the firing line.
"It's disappointing because we knew we were a better team
than the one who played in that quarter-final," Johnson said.
"Even at 16-0 we still could have come back and won that game.
"Winning those matches is about executing under pressure and
that's what let us down.
"This is not a losing team, we won the Six Nations, won 10 of
13 games this year."
Speculation about a replacement for Johnson has been clouded
by internal chaos at the RFU, with former chairman and acting
CEO Martyn Thomas leaving next month.
Professional rugby director Rob Andrew said there would be
no decision until after the reviews, adding that he respected
Johnson's decision not to carry on.
"It's not for us to judge how or why he made the decision.
It's not what he wants to do going forward," he told the news
conference. "That was the deal with this, with Martin, to do the
World Cup, then come back and everybody think about what's
happened."
Andrew's own position has also been uncertain amid the
reviews but he said he was "absolutely not considering
resigning".
Former Italy and South Africa coach Nick Mallett said later
he had ruled himself out of the England job because he wanted to
spend time with his family in Cape Town.
In a statement issued by his management company, Mallett
said he had been approached by the RFU to see if he would be
available should Johnson resign.
"I had previously expressed my interest in the position
publicly and was interested to hear what the RFU representatives
had to say," he said.
"After mulling it over for a few days and discussing the
opportunity with close friends and family, I have decided that I
will not be making myself available for the position and I have
disclosed this to the RFU."
The bookmakers' favourite is Jim Mallinder, who steered
Northampton to the Heineken Cup final last year and who
previously coached England's second-string Saxons team with
great success.
