LONDON Nov 16 Former Italy and South
Africa coach Nick Mallett ruled himself out on Wednesday as a
contender for the job of England head coach after Martin Johnson
resigned earlier in the day.
"I would like to lay to rest the speculation linking me to
the now-vacant England rugby coaching position," Mallett said in
a statement issued by his management company Prosport
International.
"The RFU (Rugby Football Union) contacted me earlier this
week to enquire about my availability for the position, should
Martin Johnson resign. I had previously expressed my interest in
the position publicly and was interested to hear what RFU
representatives had to say.
"After mulling it over for a few days and discussing the
opportunity with close friends and family, I have decided that I
will not be making myself available for the position and I have
disclosed this to the RFU."
Mallett said his primary concern was his family after four
years in charge of Italy.
"We are settled in Cape Town and it is my wish to be able to
enjoy time with my wife and kids," he said.
Johnson resigned after England's disappointing World Cup
campaign in New Zealand this year when they were knocked out in
the quarter-finals and attracted unwelcome publicity for a
series of off-field incidents.
