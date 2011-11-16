LONDON Nov 16 After 45 minutes of earnest
but hardly illuminating discussion at a packed news conference
at Twickenham on Wednesday, a reporter still felt the need to
ask Martin Johnson just exactly why he had resigned as England
manager.
Was it simply the failure to get beyond the quarter-finals
of the World Cup and/or the realisation that his lack of
coaching experience had let down the nation?
Was it frustration with the off-field behaviour of the
players that brought him so much grief, or even the chaos all
around him at the Rugby Football Union where it remains anyone's
guess who his boss would have been come the New Year?
"There is no one specific reason," Johnson said, bowing out
with the same lack of interest in the media that he arrived with
3-1/2 years ago.
"You weigh up factors. It's an all-encompassing and
all-consuming job. The cycles are from World Cup to World Cup
and you have to decide whether you are prepared to jump in for
four years and wholly commit yourself to that job. I'm not.
"Parts of you regret it and parts won't but ultimately you
make your decision and I've always had the best interest of the
England team and English rugby at heart."
Pressed on what finally made up his mind, the 2003 World
Cup-winning captain stuck to his guns. "There's no one thing
that tips you over the edge," he said. "It's not a knee-jerk
reaction and I understand that if I hadn't made it somebody
might have made it for me.
"The decision was what was in the best interests of myself
and England team right now."
Johnson said it was impossible to say whether he would have
stayed on had England beaten France in the World Cup
quarter-final and possibly gone on to the final but, as he did
throughout the tournament, did his best to defend the players
for the disciplinary and behaviour problems that dogged them and
him.
BAD LIGHT
"Obviously the off-field things didn't help," he said. "It
portrayed the team in a bad light and not an accurate light. We
gave people the opportunity to report on us as they did.
"I wasn't let down (by the players) we were a team together
but we don't want that reputation. It doesn't accurately reflect
what we have as a group. I warned the players before if you open
that door slightly it'll get fully opened. Unfortunately we did
that."
Johnson did say, for the first time, that the decision to
drop Mike Tindall for the quarter-final was influenced by the
furore surrounding his drunken nightclub antics and subsequent
"misremembering" that led to him being thrown out of the England
elite squad and heavily fined last week.
"I'm sure it wasn't an easy situation for Mike and
ultimately could have been a part of him not playing in that
last game," he said. "How much it affected us on the field
though, no one can answer."
Johnson, who was appointed despite having no coaching
experience, said he regretted walking away from "unfinished
business" but struggled to articulate why he chose not to try to
continue despite now having almost four years of experience to
draw on.
"I think there'll be a part of me that regrets leaving the
job in these circumstances, of course, because you like to put
things right," he said.
"Whatever decisions you make some of them turn out be wrong,
some of them turn okay and some are very good. I've got no
regrets at all. We've had tough times we've had good times,
that's the price you pay, that's the risk you take. If you want
a very steady life don't come do this job."
Johnson was appointed after Brian Ashton got the sack after
taking England to the 2007 World Cup final and said he felt he
had left the team in a much better place than he had found it.
"This is not a losing team, we've won the Six Nations for the
first time in eight years, we won 10 out of 13 games this year,"
he said.
"I think on the field we made huge strides, there are a
dozen or so players we have brought in over the last two years
who are now established internationals.
"They've done a World Cup campaign, a Six Nations, won in
Dublin and Cardiff for the first time for eight years, won in
Australia for the first time in seven years.
"At the World Cup we lost a game, we weren't good enough,
particularly in the first half against France, a team that could
have won the World Cup.
"There were probably four or five teams who could have got
to that final, I think we were one of them, but ultimately we
didn't play well enough on the day.
"That will always be a disappointment."
(Editing by John Mehaffey; To query or comment on this story
email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double click on the news link below:
for all sports stories
(Editing by; to query or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)