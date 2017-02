LONDON, March 29 Stuart Lancaster was named England's full-time rugby coach on Thursday after impressing in a spell as caretaker, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) announced.

Lancaster, 42, was chosen to fill the post until January 2016, ahead of former South Africa and Italy coach Nick Mallett.

