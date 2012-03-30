By Ossian Shine
| March 30
March 30 Stuart Lancaster's first full day as
permanent England coach will throw up a swift test of his
man-management skills, after a young member of his squad was
handed an eight-month ban for breaking an opponent's arm.
His reputation as a strict disciplinarian, and ability to
deliver fair judgement, will come into sharp focus after
Northampton Saints flanker Calum Clark was hit with the 32-week
penalty on Thursday.
Clark's ban was dished out after the 22-year-old member of
the 2012 England Elite squad admitted hyper-extending the right
arm of Leicester hooker Rob Hawkins during the LV Cup final two
weeks ago.
It comes in the same week as England hooker Dylan Hartley
was banned for eight weeks for biting and international
scrum-half Ben Youngs was suspended for a week by his Leicester
club for striking an opponent.
All eyes will now be on how Lancaster handles the fall out.
Twickenham's rugby chiefs turned to Lancaster as a stop-gap
measure in December after Martin Johnson quit following
England's disastrous World Cup campaign. On Thursday, he was
appointed to the post on a full-time basis.
His resolve to inculcate a new culture of discipline will
come under the microscope, but any action will likely wait until
Clark decides whether or not to exercise his right to appeal.
Northampton supported its player on Thursday night, and
expressed disappointment at the severity of the RFU punishment.
"The disciplinary panel found that Calum Clark had not
intended to injure Rob Hawkins in the course of moving his arm.
Accordingly, the unfortunate injury suffered by Rob Hawkins was
unintentional," a club statement said.
"In the light of that finding of the disciplinary panel,
Northampton Saints is bound to express concern and
disappointment at the imposition of such a long suspension, even
after significant mitigation in recognition in what was accepted
to be Calum Clark's genuine remorse.
"Accordingly the club is bound to consider the merits of an
appeal."
The injured Hawkins had surgery earlier this week and is
expected to be ruled out for the rest of the season.
Leicester, however, rewarded him with a new contract.
Director of rugby Richard Cockerill told the BBC: "Rob is
our player. He got injured for us and we'll look after him. He's
a good player."
