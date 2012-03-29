LONDON, March 29 Stuart Lancaster is set to be named England's full-time rugby coach on Thursday after restoring the side's shattered morale and reputation in his role as caretaker, according to media reports.

Lancaster had sought the job after leading England to second place in the Six Nations championship with four wins from five matches.

The 42-year-old replaced Martin Johnson, who stepped down in November after presiding over a poor World Cup campaign in New Zealand.

The BBC and Sky television reported the decision had yet to be ratified by the RFU Board but an announcement was imminent.

Lancaster's main rival for the position had been former South Africa and Italy coach Nick Mallett. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Peter Rutherford)