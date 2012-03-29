LONDON, March 29 Stuart Lancaster is set to be
named England's full-time rugby coach on Thursday after
restoring the side's shattered morale and reputation in his role
as caretaker, according to media reports.
Lancaster had sought the job after leading England to second
place in the Six Nations championship with four wins from five
matches.
The 42-year-old replaced Martin Johnson, who stepped down in
November after presiding over a poor World Cup campaign in New
Zealand.
The BBC and Sky television reported the decision had yet to
be ratified by the RFU Board but an announcement was imminent.
Lancaster's main rival for the position had been former
South Africa and Italy coach Nick Mallett.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Peter Rutherford)