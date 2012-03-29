* Lancaster gets post until January 2016
* RFU to hold news conference later
By Mitch Phillips
LONDON, March 29 Stuart Lancaster was named
England's full-time rugby coach on Thursday after restoring the
team's shattered morale and reputation and winning over the
previously disillusioned fans in his short but impressive role
as caretaker.
The Rugby Football Union (RFU) said Lancaster, 42, who led
England to four wins out of five in this year's Six Nations
championship, had been appointed to the post until the end of
January 2016.
"We have been through a rigorous and global selection
process and are confident that Stuart is the right person to
lead England Rugby forward into the 2015 Rugby World Cup," RFU
chief executive Ian Ritchie said in a statement.
"He has shown throughout the RBS 6 Nations and subsequently
in both interview and other conversations I, as chairman of the
advisory panel, have had with him that he has the skills and
vision needed in the England head coach."
Lancaster, chosen ahead of former South Africa and Italy
coach Nick Mallett, said in a statement: "I am immensely
honoured and proud to accept this role.
"We have a massive task ahead of us in South Africa this
summer and we have 37 games before that first World Cup match on
home soil, so every second counts in developing players who can
win that tournament - which has to be the ultimate aim," he
added.
The RFU said it would hold a news conference at Twickenham
at 1500 GMT.
Lancaster was appointed interim coach for the Six Nations
after Martin Johnson stepped down in November following
England's poor World Cup campaign in New Zealand.
He had previously led England's second-string Saxons team and
was working for the RFU as head of elite development.
Those positions gave him in-depth knowledge of the
up-and-coming players available to England and he took full
advantage by handing out seven new caps in his first game in
charge, away to Scotland.
England won that match, their first in Edinburgh in four
attempts, and followed up with another win in Rome.
IMPRESSIVE SHOWING
Lancaster's first outing at Twickenham ended in a last-gasp
defeat to eventual grand slam champions Wales but he finished
impressively with victory in France and then a 30-9 home
thumping of Ireland.
The four wins put England second in the standings, a step
down from last year's title but an unexpectedly impressive
showing on the back of their flat World Cup displays.
England's fans embraced Lancaster's willingness to throw in
the new faces and were equally impressed by the way he turned
around the team's attitude following the stream of negative
headlines during the World Cup.
From the day he took charge Lancaster made it his stated aim
to "restore the pride in wearing the England shirt" and ensure
the players reconnected with the grass-roots game.
He took them for a week's training camp at a junior club in
Leeds, northern England, and brought in motivational speakers
from other sports.
Scrum coach Graham Rowntree, the only survivor from the
World Cup coaching team, said last week that Lancaster had
"dragged England out of the gutter" and that the Six Nations
campaign had been the "perfect interview".
Lancaster took on the more formal interview this week where
he laid out his blueprint to develop the current crop of
fledgling players into an experienced 600-cap group perfectly
placed to make an assault on the 2015 World Cup.
