By Mitch Phillips
| LONDON, March 29
LONDON, March 29 Stuart Lancaster has dragged
England "out of the gutter" and into the rugby foothills but now
he faces the considerably tougher challenge of returning them to
the summit by forging a team capable of challenging for the next
World Cup in 2015.
England's players returned from the 2011 tournament with the
reputation of being uncaring and out of control off the pitch
and lacking discipline and creativity on it.
The subsequent media leak of the players' supposedly
confidential opinions on the New Zealand campaign exposed
internal rifts that led to the almost inevitable resignation of
coach Martin Johnson.
Lancaster was then appointed as interim coach for the Six
Nations and immediately set about cleaning up the mess.
The former schoolteacher ditched several past-their-best
senior players, including Mike Tindall, who had been at the
heart of the worst excesses of the World Cup, and had no
hesitation in dropping others for disciplinary reasons.
He took the squad back to basics for a training week at a
junior club in Leeds and drafted in inspirational speakers to
help reinstall "the pride in the shirt" which he said from the
outset was key to his rebuilding job.
Despite his temporary appointment, Lancaster was never about
making short-term gains to enhance his own reputation and made
it clear that he saw his role as putting in place the
foundations for a long-term recovery.
Winning helps, of course, and starting his tenure with
successes away to Scotland and Italy bought him time.
Some criticised the scruffy nature of the wins but most
observers recognised that the new coach was starting from the
very bottom and were delighted.
He capped seven new players in his first match and handed
the captaincy to Chris Robshaw, who had one cap to his name and
was himself considered a stop-gap for injured first choice Tom
Wood.
Even when he tasted defeat - a heartbreaking late reversal
at home to eventual champions Wales - the Twickenham fans gave
Lancaster the thumbs up and an emphatic endorsement of what he
was trying to achieve.
An away win over France, never an easy task, showed more
progress and the 30-9 demolition of Ireland in the final game
signed off a campaign that exceeded all expectations.
England's form and Lancaster's undoubted and widely welcomed
turnaround of the players' mentality made it very difficult for
the RFU's new CEO Ian Ritchie to look elsewhere - despite the
impressive CV of main challenger Nick Mallett.
FIRST STEPS
Lancaster has been the first to recognise that the last two
months have been merely the first steps on a journey he hopes
will culminate in a World Cup triumph at Twickenham when England
host the tournament in 2015.
Last week he delivered his Six Nations review and, far from
resting on his laurels, he immediately set about showing what
needed to be done to take England to the next level.
He showed that the last four World Cup winners have averaged
more than 600 caps per game - in comparison with England's 212
during the Six Nations. He then produced a graph showing how,
taking into account all the potential diversions, England would
average 663 caps by the 2015 final.
Lancaster, who did not feature internationally as a player,
knows he cannot rush the squad's development.
"We have 37 matches before that first World Cup match on
home soil so every second counts in developing players who can
win that tournament, which has to be the ultimate aim," he said
on Thursday.
Lancaster knows England lack a cutting edge in their backs
but that is not something that can be changed overnight or by
the introduction of one fleet-footed centre.
There will have to be a gradual change in outlook, probably
built around the assured presence of 20-year-old flyhalf Owen
Farrell, for England to regularly threaten the sport's dominant
southern hemisphere trio but the former flanker is not about to
abandon the nation's traditional forward strength in some vague
chase for "entertaining rugby".
The next challenge is a daunting three-test series in South
Africa in June but, with a contract until January 2016 now
signed, Lancaster can approach those games safe in the knowledge
that a setback or two will not derail his vision.
Home games against the Springboks, Australia and New Zealand
in November will prove a further yardstick, as will a three-test
tour of New Zealand in 2014.
England's 2003 World Cup triumph was the culmination of an
unparalleled 13-game unbeaten run against the southern
hemisphere nations and Lancaster knows that remains the
benchmark.
It was by no means plain sailing for Clive Woodward as he
built towards that 2003 success and Lancaster is certain to
suffer defeats, probably some hefty ones, along the way.
However, the RFU have shown faith in his vision and England
fans will cut him plenty of slack for what promises to be a
fascinating and enjoyable journey.
(Editing by Clare Fallon)