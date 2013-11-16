LONDON Nov 16 Stuart Lancaster has read too many management guides to ever admit to being pleased with a defeat but the England coach will sleep soundly on Saturday despite his team allowing New Zealand to snatch a late 30-22 victory at Twickenham.

Wins over Australia and Argentina and a superb performance against the self-proclaimed "most dominant team in history", all without several injured British and Irish Lions, is a good return from England's three November internationals.

It also maintains the upward trajectory that Lancaster hopes will peak in two years' time in the World Cup final back on the same Twickenham turf.

Having trailed 17-3 early on, England overpowered the All Blacks to lead 22-20 with 20 minutes remaining, only for the visitors to regain control and finish on top as winger Julian Savea's second try gave them victory.

"We are deeply disappointed having put ourselves in position at 22-20 but I'm proud of the effort," Lancaster told reporters.

"We had a lot of young players, some new combinations, a lot of experienced players missing, and we didn't get off to the best of starts.

"Being 17-3 down to the All Blacks is not where you want to be but we kept our composure, we kept building our score. The scrum went well, our attacking intent and mindset were there and we showed tremendous character and courage defensively.

"But you know against New Zealand one error can present them an opportunity that they might take and that's what happened.

"We've had two wins over southern hemisphere teams and pushed another, who have won every game this year, very close. We are building a squad, building depth, which is what we want - but that doesn't mean we don't have a desperately disappointed dressing room."

PLENTY TO CHEER

A year ago England lost to Australia and South Africa but stunned the All Blacks with a record 38-21 Twickenham win - still their only defeat in 34 matches. On Saturday, having beaten the Wallabies and Argentina, there was more confidence about the England team despite leaking two early tries.

Billy Vunipola was a destructive force at number eight while the rest of the pack were not far behind. Even the much-criticised backs looked sharp, with centre Billy Twelvetrees a constant threat and Mike Brown again superb at fullback both in attack and defence.

"We are on the right path with some great players and we will keep improving," Lancaster said. "We were sixth in the world when we started and we're third now, pushing second, which is where we should be.

"We're definitely a better side than last year and better than when we met up four weeks ago. The message now is that we can't allow those standards to slip before we come back in the New Year to play France in the Six Nations."

After that England will play New Zealand three times on tour in June, before facing them again back at Twickenham next November.

"I'm really happy with that tour," said assistant coach Andy Farrell. "Remember only seven of the team today played against the All Blacks last year so we need as much experience playing against the best as we can.

"I'm gutted about today but also pleased as punch. The pack worked their socks off, mauling New Zealand to death really, and working so hard to get a foothold.

"We just lost a bit of continuity at the end and got punished - and that's the reason we have a very dejected changing room." (Editing by Josh Reich)