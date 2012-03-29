LONDON, March 29 Even when he was bursting to tell the world he had landed one of the biggest coaching jobs in rugby, Stuart Lancaster spent Wednesday evening with his sleeves rolled up coaching the under-11s at junior club West Park Leeds.

Lancaster, who was confirmed as England's permanent coach by the Rugby Football Union (RFU) on Thursday, has talked long and loud about reconnecting with rugby's grass roots but he also walks the walk as he gives up his now very valuable time to cajole and inspire a new generation of players.

So while the great and the good of the world's biggest and richest union were laying out their suits and preparing their press releases, Lancaster was doing what he loves doing most of all - running round on the pitch with his tracksuit on.

"Everyone was talking about the tour but it wasn't (England's June trip to) South Africa it was Scarborough with the under-11s, Lancaster said after being "unveiled" as England's permanent coach at a news conference at Twickenham.

"I had to keep it to myself but I was thinking about what I would want to see from England as an under-11s coach, as a parent, and there were three things:

"One - A pride in wearing the shirt. Two - A vision for the future and that is to win the World Cup in 2015. Three - Create an environment where this group play without fear, to express themselves on the world stage.

"In eight weeks together we have achieved a huge amount. We recognise there is a huge amount to do but the players have committed to it and we are all excited about the journey."

LONGEST APPRENTICESHIP

Though it was the last eight weeks, when Lancaster led England to four wins out of five in the Six Nations, that secured him the job, he has served the longest of apprenticeships.

In contrast to his predecessor Martin Johnson, who had never coached a team at any level, Lancaster has spent his entire adult life accumulating badges.

"It's everything I've worked towards in coaching and it's hard trying to find words to describe how you feel but the two I think of are honour and privilege," he said.

"I've coached at every level of the game - under-11s, 10 years as a teacher, five years at Leeds, three with England (Saxons), said the 42-year-old former flanker who never played international rugby.

"For me to get to the pinnacle is an unbelievable honour and a shot in the arm for everyone who believes in coaching."

Lancaster still has a long way to go if he is to achieve his second aim of transforming England from the current promising group of youngsters into a hardened unit capable of winning the World Cup on home soil but he has already gone a long way to restoring a pride in the shirt and reconnecting with the rugby public.

GRASS ROOTS

"I feel it massively," he said, of the change in perception among England's rugby public following the embarrassment caused by some of the antics during the 2011 World Cup.

"I see and feel that connection because I am from that world, from grass roots rugby. I've had a lot of people contact me and they genuinely feel it - that connection with the team.

"People are genuinely behind the team because they can see the way in which they are playing and conducting themselves on and off the field.

"It's a strong connection. Does it help you win rugby matches? You still need to perform on the field but it's a massive part of it."

Lancaster was the unanimous choice of a vastly experienced four-man advisory panel and the RFU council unanimously endorsed new CEO Ian Ritchie's recommendation.

"He's done so many good things in the last few months and I look forward to the good things he's going to do in the future," Ritchie said.

"We had some very strong candidates but I don't see it as a gamble.

"Stuart must think he's been interviewed since December but he ticks all of the boxes we need and he's here on merit." (Editing by Alison Wildey)