By Mitch Phillips
| LONDON, March 29
tell the world he had landed one of the biggest coaching jobs in
rugby, Stuart Lancaster spent Wednesday evening with his sleeves
rolled up coaching the under-11s at junior club West Park Leeds.
Lancaster, who was confirmed as England's permanent coach by
the Rugby Football Union (RFU) on Thursday, has talked long and
loud about reconnecting with rugby's grass roots but he also
walks the walk as he gives up his now very valuable time to
cajole and inspire a new generation of players.
So while the great and the good of the world's biggest and
richest union were laying out their suits and preparing their
press releases, Lancaster was doing what he loves doing most of
all - running round on the pitch with his tracksuit on.
"Everyone was talking about the tour but it wasn't
(England's June trip to) South Africa it was Scarborough with
the under-11s, Lancaster said after being "unveiled" as
England's permanent coach at a news conference at Twickenham.
"I had to keep it to myself but I was thinking about what I
would want to see from England as an under-11s coach, as a
parent, and there were three things:
"One - A pride in wearing the shirt. Two - A vision for the
future and that is to win the World Cup in 2015. Three - Create
an environment where this group play without fear, to express
themselves on the world stage.
"In eight weeks together we have achieved a huge amount. We
recognise there is a huge amount to do but the players have
committed to it and we are all excited about the journey."
LONGEST APPRENTICESHIP
Though it was the last eight weeks, when Lancaster led
England to four wins out of five in the Six Nations, that
secured him the job, he has served the longest of
apprenticeships.
In contrast to his predecessor Martin Johnson, who had
never coached a team at any level, Lancaster has spent his
entire adult life accumulating badges.
"It's everything I've worked towards in coaching and it's
hard trying to find words to describe how you feel but the two I
think of are honour and privilege," he said.
"I've coached at every level of the game - under-11s, 10
years as a teacher, five years at Leeds, three with England
(Saxons), said the 42-year-old former flanker who never played
international rugby.
"For me to get to the pinnacle is an unbelievable honour
and a shot in the arm for everyone who believes in coaching."
Lancaster still has a long way to go if he is to achieve his
second aim of transforming England from the current promising
group of youngsters into a hardened unit capable of winning the
World Cup on home soil but he has already gone a long way to
restoring a pride in the shirt and reconnecting with the rugby
public.
GRASS ROOTS
"I feel it massively," he said, of the change in perception
among England's rugby public following the embarrassment caused
by some of the antics during the 2011 World Cup.
"I see and feel that connection because I am from that
world, from grass roots rugby. I've had a lot of people contact
me and they genuinely feel it - that connection with the team.
"People are genuinely behind the team because they can see
the way in which they are playing and conducting themselves on
and off the field.
"It's a strong connection. Does it help you win rugby
matches? You still need to perform on the field but it's a
massive part of it."
Lancaster was the unanimous choice of a vastly experienced
four-man advisory panel and the RFU council unanimously endorsed
new CEO Ian Ritchie's recommendation.
"He's done so many good things in the last few months and I
look forward to the good things he's going to do in the future,"
Ritchie said.
"We had some very strong candidates but I don't see it as a
gamble.
"Stuart must think he's been interviewed since December but
he ticks all of the boxes we need and he's here on merit."
(Editing by Alison Wildey)