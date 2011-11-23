LONDON Nov 23 Confidential reports on England's
troubled rugby World Cup campaign contain shocking revelations
of internal divisions, British media reported on Wednesday.
Reports by the Rugby Football Union's (RFU) director of
elite rugby Rob Andrew; the players' union and professional
clubs were submitted to the Professional Game Board (PGB) for
their review of the indisciplined campaign which saw England
lose in the quarter-finals to France.
The reports had not been intended to be seen by the public,
but were obtained by The Times newspaper.
In them, England captain Lewis Moody and other "senior
players" were heavily criticised by some of their team mates and
by Andrew, manager Martin Johnson was considered weak in dealing
with the off-field problems while his coaching assistants were
at each others' throats and were sub-standard.
Among the most disturbing revelations were the comments
provided anonymously by the players. A selection appear below:
On the pre-tournament preparation:
"It wasn't hard, it was just LONG. We felt physically and
mentally drained at the end."
"The man-management was absolutely terrible."
"All the plans we'd worked on for weeks suddenly went out
the window because they didn't happen to work in one game."
"There were two massive playbooks, which many players didn't
look at because it was in too much depth."
"There wasn't enough focus on basic skills."
On the performances at the World Cup
"To go into World Cup games not having a game-plan, any
structure or clear idea of what we were going to do in attack
was astonishing."
"I really can't believe we lasted as long as we did in the
tournament. We played like crap."
On the coaching
"It reached a stage where each time we won a game we joked
that we had saved a couple of the coaches' jobs again."
"The standard of attack coaching and defence coaching was
poor. Substandard to coaching at my club."
"The coaches seemed to have the same blueprint for every
game. They didn't seem to grasp that every opposition would play
differently. Some of the coaches have no feel for the game."
"The coaches' philosophy on how to play the game was very
different. The coaches really hate each other."
"Coaches spoke in generics: `play at tempo.' But then no
detail what to do next."
"We had no identity. We weren't the best at anything and we
weren't encouraged to be."
"We basically did a bit of everything averagely, trying to
cover everything in every training session."
"They'd had four years to develop a plan and it felt like
they were doing it off the cuff."
"At our club there is a brutally honest policy. If you mess
up, you are bollocked and understand you have let your
team-mates down. In England there was a no-blame/excuse culture
where you swept things under the carpet."
"If players don't perform, we get dropped; on the other
hand, the coaches just seem to go through an internal review and
keep their jobs."
"We can't just blame the coaches for the predicament we got
in. Look at France, they couldn't stand their coach and they
almost won the World Cup."
On Martin Johnson
"It wasn't Johno, it was that Johno was surrounded by the
wrong people."
"He's incredibly loyal. The coaches aren't stupid. They all
make sure they get on very well with Johno."
"We just wanted Johno to have the bollocks to take action,
especially after the Tindall night. He was too loyal and that
was his downfall."
On scrum coach Graham Rowntree
"He was fantastic. Everyone likes and respects him and he
had empathy with the players."
"He was the best of all the coaches. He's ahead of his
time."
On attack coach Brian Smith
"He simply doesn't understand the game well enough."
"I would be delighted if he went. Our attack play was
boring, uninventive, lacklustre, even schoolboy at times."
"He didn't offer anything. The players had all the ideas for
strategy and all he did was write the players' ideas on the
board."
"At one stage it was (scrumhalf) Ben Youngs who was
coaching. Ben would come up with a strategy for how to run off
the 9 and off the base of the ruck. Should he have had that
responsibility when he's playing in his first World Cup and
trying to get his form back to where it was before his
operation?"
"He (Smith) was way out of his depth."
"We went away from what we did well. He selected an
unexciting backline which likes to run over people."
"If we'd got to the semi-finals or final it would have
papered over the cracks and the worst thing is Brian Smith would
have stayed in his job. It might be a blessing."
On forwards coach John Wells
"Good at the technical side but pretty archaic."
"He was out of his depth. There must be 20 coaches in the
Premiership who would be better."
On selection
"For a 12-month period (summer 2010 until the end of the
2011 Six Nations) it was the best England had performed since
the 2003 World Cup. That was in part due to continuity."
"In the three World Cup warm-up games, they played three
different teams. We lost the continuity."
"We won the Six Nations and made huge strides against
Australia, so why were so many changes made?"
"(Chris) Robshaw and (Tom) Wood proved themselves to be the
fittest, the strongest and played out of their skin in training,
but then they were overlooked for senior players and we reverted
to type."
"Jonny Wilkinson is not an attacking threat any more. We
really needed (Toby) Flood because he is the one who bosses the
team. Floody was part of the reason England played well in the
Six Nations."
"Some guys were frustrated because guys were being picked on
what they had done in the past, not how they were playing now."
"They went for the most experienced players who could win
ugly. It seemed naive to stick to older heads."
"They selected (Lewis) Moody ahead of (Tom) Wood despite
Moodos being half-fit and Woody playing awesomely in training
and in the Six Nations."
On the captaincy
"We didn't really have a good captain. I think Johno liked
(Lewis) Moody as he left the team talks to Johno.
"Rather than go for someone senior, they should go for a
player who is guaranteed to start."
"If you lead by example and by putting your body on the
line, surely that leadership is weakened if the team is
questioning whether he is physically able to do what his mind
wants him to do."
"There was a time when Lewis was going to address the squad
and say it was unacceptable to behave the way they had done in
Queenstown and get into the state Tindall did. But then X came
in and said `I don't see what the problem is with having a few
drinks, the press are just against us and making a mountain out
of a molehill'. Of course, as soon as a senior player had said
that, other players agree. Moodos had lost the moment to be able
to dictate to the squad."
On discipline
"We set standards within the group but punctuality seemed to
apply to the younger guys but not the senior players. For one
team meeting X didn't just arrive late, he missed the entire
meeting yet no one says a word."
"There was confusion from start to finish. Everything was
grey. There was no black and white."
"The environment was a bit too jokey and disrespectful. It
was an immature squad who took the piss out of some players for
working hard, talking to the coaches or having interests away
from rugby."
"There was a culture where it was not cool to train hard.
What happened to the culture where everyone was training to be
the best in the world?"
"To hear one senior player in the changing room say straight
after the quarter-final defeat `There's 35,00 pounds just gone
down the toilet' made me feel sick. Money shouldn't even come
into a player's mind."
"Too many players were chasing endorsements."
"You sense for some players it was more about getting cash
and caps than about getting better."
"It was not a place where you felt you could be yourself or
talk candidly. It was quite a dour, depressing set-up to be part
of."
On drinking
"It was the senior guys pushing the boundaries, treating it
like an old-school tour. It has to be treated more seriously."
"If it's the senior players leading drinking games or
drinking until they can't remember anything, what example are
the younger players set?"
"I don't think we understood the impact of Tinds (Mike
Tindall) being a member of the Royal Family in a Commonwealth
country and the extra interest he would generate."
"Ireland had been in there (the Altitude Bar in Queenstown)
and were much worse, but I think they might have taken the press
with them."
"As a group, we behaved like everyone should pander to our
every need. At times we were mindless and reckless."
"Drinking games are unacceptable on World Cup. Even if
you're given a free tab you should be able to show some
self-restraint."
"Drinking games are something that happen. It's a part of
how a group of lads relax."
"It's our own fault we came back so unpopular."
On media management
"We were constantly on the back foot with the media. An `us
against the press' mentality developed, which wasn't healthy."
"We all had our guard up because of the advice. As we didn't
give them (the press) anything, they were obviously going to
find something else to write about."
"The minute the night out hit the papers, the media
department hit the panic button and we went into lockdown."
"(Mike) Tindall got given terrible advice. I said they're
going to keep writing about it so at least tell them the truth,
tell them your side."
"Ex-players started wading in when we know what they got up
to in World Cups and it was worse than us."
"A siege mentality developed. We need to be more
professional in working with the press, not shutting them out."
