LONDON Nov 17 Northampton are preparing for an approach by England for their coach Jim Mallinder after Martin Johnson's decision to end his tenure in charge of the national team on Wednesday.

The former Sale Sharks full back is among the front runners to replace Johnson and Northampton chairman Leon Barwell, while not surprised, is determined to keep hold of the man who has transformed the club's fortunes.

"Clearly I would not want him (Mallinder) to leave -- that is a no-brainer," Barwell told the Northampton Chronicle and Echo. "There is nothing official from the RFU (Rugby Football Union). We can only speculate as to what will happen next and who they are looking at.

"Jim is a first-class coach and is bound to be in the running for the England job. We will just have to deal with it as to when and if it materialises.

"Jim and I are in very close contact, and as events unfold we will talk about it and make the right decision."

Unlike Johnson who captained his country to World Cup glory in 2003, Mallinder, who won just two international caps, has earned his reputation as a coach at Sale and the England Academy before a successful spell in charge of the England Saxons team with whom he was very popular.

In the wake of England's disappointing World Cup campaign he expressed his ambition to coach the national team and another of the names linked to the job believes he would be a good choice to replace Johnson.

"He is the right man for the job because he is the only one of the candidates who is a classic head coach prepared to get his hands dirty and build a team from scratch," former South Africa international and current Saracens director of rugby Brendan Venter said in the Daily Telegraph on Thursday.

"A team with Mallinder at the heart of tactics and training will leave observers in no doubt about how they play," said Venter, who has ruled himself out for the vacancy.

Mallinder has been coach of Northampton since 2007, taking them back to the top flight of English club rugby and to last season's Heineken Cup final.

"I would try to persuade him to stay," added Barwell. "It is a big job for anybody to take on, and we would clearly want him to stay here and continue the excellent work he is doing at Saints. Jim is an excellent coach, and I think that whatever he puts his mind to he has got that determination to succeed."

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)