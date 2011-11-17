LONDON Nov 17 Northampton are preparing
for an approach by England for their coach Jim Mallinder after
Martin Johnson's decision to end his tenure in charge of the
national team on Wednesday.
The former Sale Sharks full back is among the front runners
to replace Johnson and Northampton chairman Leon Barwell, while
not surprised, is determined to keep hold of the man who has
transformed the club's fortunes.
"Clearly I would not want him (Mallinder) to leave -- that
is a no-brainer," Barwell told the Northampton Chronicle and
Echo. "There is nothing official from the RFU (Rugby Football
Union). We can only speculate as to what will happen next and
who they are looking at.
"Jim is a first-class coach and is bound to be in the
running for the England job. We will just have to deal with it
as to when and if it materialises.
"Jim and I are in very close contact, and as events unfold
we will talk about it and make the right decision."
Unlike Johnson who captained his country to World Cup glory
in 2003, Mallinder, who won just two international caps, has
earned his reputation as a coach at Sale and the England Academy
before a successful spell in charge of the England Saxons team
with whom he was very popular.
In the wake of England's disappointing World Cup campaign he
expressed his ambition to coach the national team and another of
the names linked to the job believes he would be a good choice
to replace Johnson.
"He is the right man for the job because he is the only one
of the candidates who is a classic head coach prepared to get
his hands dirty and build a team from scratch," former South
Africa international and current Saracens director of rugby
Brendan Venter said in the Daily Telegraph on Thursday.
"A team with Mallinder at the heart of tactics and training
will leave observers in no doubt about how they play," said
Venter, who has ruled himself out for the vacancy.
Mallinder has been coach of Northampton since 2007, taking
them back to the top flight of English club rugby and to last
season's Heineken Cup final.
"I would try to persuade him to stay," added Barwell. "It is
a big job for anybody to take on, and we would clearly want him
to stay here and continue the excellent work he is doing at
Saints. Jim is an excellent coach, and I think that whatever he
puts his mind to he has got that determination to succeed."
(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)