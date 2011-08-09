LONDON Aug 9 Lewis Moody's knee injury was described as a mild ligament strain by the Rugby Football Union (RFU) on Tuesday following the results of a scan on the England captain.

Moody, who began Saturday's 23-19 victory over Wales at Twickenham with his right knee heavily strapped, limped off after an hour to spark fears the injury-ravaged flanker might be ruled out of next month's World Cup in New Zealand.

However, the RFU issued a statement saying he had sustained only a mild strain.

"He will not feature in Saturday's game against Wales at the Millennium Stadium but the medical team are optimistic of his progress," the RFU said.

Moody damaged knee ligaments playing for Bath in January and originally thought it was only a minor problem but, after breaking down again when coming off the bench for his club in February, missed the entire Six Nations campaign.

He was replaced as captain by centre Mike Tindall with Tom Wood performing impressively at openside flanker, the all-action Moody's usual position.

England manager Martin Johnson names his team on Thursday for the return match against Wales in Cardiff and will announce his 30-man World Cup squad on Aug. 22 ahead of the final warm-up against Ireland in Dublin five days later.

Johnson's men begin their World Cup campaign against Argentina in Dunedin on Sept. 10.