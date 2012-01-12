UPDATE 2-Rugby-Lopez kicks France to 22-16 win against Scotland
PARIS, Feb 12 France lacked their usual inspiration and relied on the boot of Camille Lopez to labour to a 22-16 home win against Scotland in the Six Nations on Sunday.
LONDON Jan 12 South African Gary Gold has been appointed director of rugby at struggling English Premiership club Newcastle Falcons, the club said in a statement on Thursday.
Gold, South Africa's forwards coach for the past four years, replaced Alan Tait who Newcastle said was taking a break from rugby. Former England defence coach Mike Ford will assume the same role at Kingston Park.
Newcastle are currently bottom of the Premiership.
Club owner Semore Kurdi said: "I would like to welcome Gary and Mike to the club. They will be a great asset alongside the existing coaching team and this is a demonstration of our intent to fight back and secure our Aviva Premiership status." (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)
Feb 12 (Gracenote) - Summary from the Six Nations Championship match between France and Scotland on Sunday at Stade de France in Paris Saint-Denis, France France 22 Scotland 16 Half Time: 13-11 Scorers: France : Try: Gael Fickou (31) Conversion: Camille Lopez (32) Penalty Goals: Camille Lopez (7, 21, 47, 72, 77) Scotland : Tries: Stuart Hogg (17),Tim Swinson (44) Penalty Goals:Finn Russell (36, 39)