Rugby-Guinness PRO12 Fixture
March 6 (Gracenote) - Fixture from the Guinness PRO12 match between Ulster and Zebre on Saturday SATURDAY, MARCH 11 FIXTURES (GMT) Ulster v Zebre (1805)
LONDON Dec 18 Northampton have been fined 60,000 pounds ($98,300) by a Premiership Rugby disciplinary panel for allowing winger George North to play for Wales against Australia last month in a match outside the official international window.
All the Premiership clubs have signed an agreement stating that only players representing England can be released outside the window and Northampton admitted they had broken the rules regarding the Cardiff match on Nov. 30, which Australia won 30-26.
The 21-year-old North, a key player in the British and Irish Lions team who won this year's series in Australia, joined Northampton from Welsh club Scarlets at the end of last season. ($1 = 0.6101 British pounds) (Reporting by Mitch Phillips, editing by Ed Osmond)
March 6 (Gracenote) - Fixture from the Guinness PRO12 match between Ulster and Zebre on Saturday SATURDAY, MARCH 11 FIXTURES (GMT) Ulster v Zebre (1805)
March 6 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Six Nations Championship matches FRIDAY, MARCH 10 FIXTURES (GMT) Wales v Ireland (2005) SATURDAY, MARCH 11 FIXTURES (GMT) Italy v France (1330) England v Scotland (1600)
March 6 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Super Rugby matches FRIDAY, MARCH 10 FIXTURES (GMT) Chiefs v Hurricanes (0635) Brumbies v Western Force (0845) SATURDAY, MARCH 11 FIXTURES (GMT) Blues v Highlanders (0635) Reds v Crusaders (0845) Southern Kings v Stormers (1305) Cheetahs v Sunwolves (1515) Sharks v Waratahs (1730) Jaguares v Lions (1940)