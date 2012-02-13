LONDON Feb 13 England lock Tom Palmer is to leave Stade Francais and rejoin London Wasps next season, the English side said on Monday.

Palmer, who has signed a two-year deal, left Wasps for Stade in 2009. He has been capped 35 times by England.

Flanker James Haskell is also rejoining Wasps later this year. Haskell, not part of England's Six Nations squad, has been playing in Japan and will play a season of Super 15 for the Otago Highlanders before returning to Wasps.

English players at overseas clubs risk putting their international careers in jeopardy with the Rugby Football Union (RFU) having a strict policy of only selecting home-based players except in exceptional circumstances. (Writing by Justin Palmer, editing by Mark Meadows)