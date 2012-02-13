UPDATE 2-Rugby-Lopez kicks France to 22-16 win against Scotland
PARIS, Feb 12 France lacked their usual inspiration and relied on the boot of Camille Lopez to labour to a 22-16 home win against Scotland in the Six Nations on Sunday.
LONDON Feb 13 England lock Tom Palmer is to leave Stade Francais and rejoin London Wasps next season, the English side said on Monday.
Palmer, who has signed a two-year deal, left Wasps for Stade in 2009. He has been capped 35 times by England.
Flanker James Haskell is also rejoining Wasps later this year. Haskell, not part of England's Six Nations squad, has been playing in Japan and will play a season of Super 15 for the Otago Highlanders before returning to Wasps.
English players at overseas clubs risk putting their international careers in jeopardy with the Rugby Football Union (RFU) having a strict policy of only selecting home-based players except in exceptional circumstances. (Writing by Justin Palmer, editing by Mark Meadows)
Feb 12 (Gracenote) - Summary from the Six Nations Championship match between France and Scotland on Sunday at Stade de France in Paris Saint-Denis, France France 22 Scotland 16 Half Time: 13-11 Scorers: France : Try: Gael Fickou (31) Conversion: Camille Lopez (32) Penalty Goals: Camille Lopez (7, 21, 47, 72, 77) Scotland : Tries: Stuart Hogg (17),Tim Swinson (44) Penalty Goals:Finn Russell (36, 39)