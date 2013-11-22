LONDON Nov 22 England lock Geoff Parling is a doubt for the Six Nations after being ruled out for three months following shoulder surgery, his club Leicester said on Friday.

Parling suffered the injury playing for England in their 30-22 defeat by New Zealand at Twickenham on Saturday and now faces a race against time to be fit for their Six Nations opener in France on Feb. 1.

"The prognosis is that he is likely to be out for three months which is obviously very disappointing for Geoff and also for us with all the other injuries we've had this season," Leicester's director of rugby Richard Cockerill said on the club website (www.leicestertigers.com).

"But we will have to deal with it and we've got some good cover in the squad. We want Geoff to have a trouble-free recovery and to get himself right so he can rejoin the squad later in the season."

Parling, England's lineout organiser, has been an integral part of the team under coach Stuart Lancaster, but lost his place in the November internationals as Joe Launchbury and Courtney Lawes looked to establish a new second-row partnership. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Martyn Herman)