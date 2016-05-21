LONDON May 21 Defending champions Saracens outclassed Leicester 44-17 in the first Premiership semi-final at Allianz Park on Saturday to reach their third consecutive final.

Saracens, who were crowned European champions last weekend, kept their double hopes alive after a dominant first-half performance put them 31-0 up at the break.

They took the lead when flanker Will Fraser finished under the posts after seven minutes before a double from winger Chris Wyles and another try from winger Chris Ashton left the Tigers with a mountain to climb.

Leicester reduced the deficit with early second-half tries from winger Telusa Veainu and lock Dom Barrow but Ashton's second sent twice Premiership champions Saracens into the final at Twickenham on May 28.

They will face either Exeter or Wasps, who meet at Sandy Park later on Saturday.

Leicester centre Manu Tuilagi and Saracens flyhalf Owen Farrell limped off the field due to injuries and could be doubtful for England's tour of Australia which starts next month.

