LONDON May 26 Harlequins sealed their first English league title with a 30-23 victory over Leicester at a sun-drenched Twickenham on Saturday, holding off a late surge from the nine-times champions to win a dramatic and entertaining final.

England captain Chris Robshaw's 57th-minute try put daylight between the sides after the first half ended 14-13 to Harlequins, the London-based club who were in disgrace just three years ago following the notorious "bloodgate" scandal.

A sixth Nick Evans penalty stretched the lead to 30-13 but Leicester centre Anthony Allen instantly reduced arrears with a try and flyhalf George Ford's penalty took the midlands club to within seven points.

Leicester battered the Harlequins line in the hope of forcing extra time but fell short in a thrilling finish.

Harlequins winger Tom Williams, who almost quit rugby after the bloodgate incident in which he was found to have fabricated an injury with fake blood to facilitate a tactical substitution during a Heineken Cup quarter-final, sped over for the opening try after nine minutes. (Writing by Tom Pilcher, Editing by Ed Osmond)