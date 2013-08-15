LONDON Aug 15 Former England winger Paul Sackey has signed for Premiership side Harlequins after spending three seasons in France playing for Toulon and Stade Francais.

"To get the chance to sign a player of Paul Sackey's experience and ability is great for the club," Harlequins director of rugby Conor O'Shea said of the 33-year-old on Thursday.

Sackey made his international debut against New Zealand in 2006 and made 22 appearances for England, scoring 11 tries, including playing in the 2007 World Cup. He also turned out for the England Saxons and Sevens teams.

"While I enjoyed my time in France, I wanted to return to England to finish my career, to be given the chance to do so at Harlequins is very exciting for me," said Sackey on the club website (www.quins.co.uk).

"As a Londoner I know the club and its players very well and have admired the club's style of play over recent seasons. I'm looking forward to being a part of the squad as it seeks to continue its recent trophy-winning run."

Sackey joins as injury cover for Ross Chisholm. (Reporting by Ossian Shine; editing by Tony Jimenez)