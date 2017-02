LONDON, March 31 A world record crowd for a club rugby match of 83,761 turned up to watch English Premiership leaders Harlequins beat London rivals Saracens 24-19 at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

The previous record was 82,208 for a 2009 Heineken Cup quarter-final between Leinster and Munster at Croke Park in Dublin.

Harlequins and Saracens attracted a crowd of 82,000 earlier this season at Twickenham. (Writing by Ken Ferris; Editing by Nick Mulvenney; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)