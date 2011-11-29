LONDON Nov 29 Former chairman Martyn
Thomas stood down from his role as acting CEO of the Rugby
Football Union (RFU) on Tuesday soon after it was announced he
would not be facing disciplinary charges.
RFU president Willie Wildash commissioned lawyer Charles
Flint to investigate whether Thomas had leaked information to
the media to undermine former CEO John Steele, who left
following a vote of no confidence in June.
A report compiled by RFU chief disciplinary officer Jeff
Blackett said in September that there was sufficient evidence to
bring charges against Thomas.
Flint decided, albeit after some directors refused him
access to documents he had requested, that Thomas might well
have given "off-the-record" information to the media but that he
was not guilty of any improper disclosure and that there was no
evidence to charge him with conduct prejudicial to the interests
of the Union.
"I have now received Charles Flint's opinion," Wildash said
in a statement.
"In it he states that there is no basis, on the evidence he
has seen, for bringing disciplinary proceedings against any
member of the Council.
"I should like to thank once again the Blackett Review Panel
which conducted a most thorough review into the circumstances
surrounding the sudden departure of the RFU CEO in June. Its
report highlighted lessons to be learnt in the future and made a
number of recommendations; the majority of these have already
been actioned."
The RFU published Flint's report in full on its website
(www.rfu.com).
Thomas announced earlier in November that he would be
standing down from all his RFU roles and was replaced as acting
CEO by chief financial officer Stephen Brown as of Tuesday, the
RFU said in a separate statement.
Thomas will also, on Dec. 16, relinquish the chairmanship of
the 2015 World Cup committee and the directorship of European
Rugby Cup Ltd and step down from the International Rugby Board
Council and the Six Nations Committee.
"Stephen has increasingly taken over the day-to-day running
of the RFU since I announced that I would not be renewing my
contract," Thomas said.
"He has demonstrated...that he is immensely capable and this
has been underlined once again in the last few weeks. It is
therefore entirely logical that he takes on the role of acting
CEO as soon as possible. He is highly respected by the staff and
I have every confidence that he will provide the stability and
leadership needed until a new permanent CEO takes office."
(Editing by Clare Fallon; to query or comment on this story
email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)