LONDON Nov 29 Former chairman Martyn Thomas stood down from his role as acting CEO of the Rugby Football Union (RFU) on Tuesday soon after it was announced he would not be facing disciplinary charges.

RFU president Willie Wildash commissioned lawyer Charles Flint to investigate whether Thomas had leaked information to the media to undermine former CEO John Steele, who left following a vote of no confidence in June.

A report compiled by RFU chief disciplinary officer Jeff Blackett said in September that there was sufficient evidence to bring charges against Thomas.

Flint decided, albeit after some directors refused him access to documents he had requested, that Thomas might well have given "off-the-record" information to the media but that he was not guilty of any improper disclosure and that there was no evidence to charge him with conduct prejudicial to the interests of the Union.

"I have now received Charles Flint's opinion," Wildash said in a statement.

"In it he states that there is no basis, on the evidence he has seen, for bringing disciplinary proceedings against any member of the Council.

"I should like to thank once again the Blackett Review Panel which conducted a most thorough review into the circumstances surrounding the sudden departure of the RFU CEO in June. Its report highlighted lessons to be learnt in the future and made a number of recommendations; the majority of these have already been actioned."

The RFU published Flint's report in full on its website (www.rfu.com).

Thomas announced earlier in November that he would be standing down from all his RFU roles and was replaced as acting CEO by chief financial officer Stephen Brown as of Tuesday, the RFU said in a separate statement.

Thomas will also, on Dec. 16, relinquish the chairmanship of the 2015 World Cup committee and the directorship of European Rugby Cup Ltd and step down from the International Rugby Board Council and the Six Nations Committee.

"Stephen has increasingly taken over the day-to-day running of the RFU since I announced that I would not be renewing my contract," Thomas said.

"Stephen has increasingly taken over the day-to-day running of the RFU since I announced that I would not be renewing my contract," Thomas said.

"He has demonstrated...that he is immensely capable and this has been underlined once again in the last few weeks. It is therefore entirely logical that he takes on the role of acting CEO as soon as possible. He is highly respected by the staff and I have every confidence that he will provide the stability and leadership needed until a new permanent CEO takes office."