Rugby-England retain Clifford, Slade for Wales clash
LONDON, Feb 7 England's Jack Clifford and Henry Slade were retained by coach Eddie Jones as he named a 24-man squad on Tuesday for this weekend's Six Nations clash in Wales.
LONDON, Aug 6 England beat Wales 23-19 (halftime 13-7) in an international match at Twickenham on Saturday
Scores:
England: Tries: James Haskell, Manu Tuilagi; Penalty: Jonny Wilkinson; Conversions: Wilkinson (2); Drop goals: Wilkinson (2)
Wales: Tries: George North (2), Shane Williams; Conversions: Rhys Priestland (2) (Edited by Tom Pilcher; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
LONDON, Feb 7 England's Jack Clifford and Henry Slade were retained by coach Eddie Jones as he named a 24-man squad on Tuesday for this weekend's Six Nations clash in Wales.
SYDNEY, Feb 7 Australian police have arrested and charged a 51-year-old man with public mischief after an investigation into the discovery of a listening device at the All Blacks hotel in Sydney ahead of their Rugby Championship clash against the Wallabies last year.
WELLINGTON, Feb 7 All Blacks fullback Ben Smith has given coach Steve Hansen a massive boost by rebuffing lucrative offers from European clubs and re-signing with New Zealand Rugby (NZR) until 2020.