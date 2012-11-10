Rugby-Wales look North in bid to conquer Scotland
LONDON, Feb 22 Returning winger George North is the only change to the Wales starting line-up as they seek to get back to winning ways in the Six Nations against Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday.
Nov 10 England beat Fiji 54-12 (halftime 25-0) in a rugby international at Twickenham in London on Saturday.
Scorers:
England - Tries: Charlie Sharples (2), Manu Tuilagi (2) Ugo Monye, Tom Johnson, penalty try; Conversions: Toby Flood (4), Owen Farrell; Penalties: Flood (3)
Fiji - Tries: Nikola Matawalu, Kalou Qaraniqio; Conversions: Sekonaia Kalou
Feb 22 England prop Joe Marler is reaping the benefits of his self-imposed exile from international rugby at the end of last season with the forward admitting the risky decision helped revive his love for the sport.
WELLINGTON, Feb 22 Nehe Milner-Skudder's return from a shoulder injury that brought his season to an end last year has been delayed further as the Hurricanes' outside back did not travel to Tokyo for their Super Rugby season opener against the Sunwolves.