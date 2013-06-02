Rugby-Tipuric set for 50th cap in unchanged Wales team
LONDON, March 8 Flanker Justin Tipuric is set to win his 50th cap for Wales after being named in an unchanged team for Friday's Six Nations game against Ireland in Cardiff.
June 2 England beat a South America XV 41-21 (halftime 31-7) in Montevideo on Sunday.
Scorers:
South America - Tries: Penalty try, Tomas Cubelli, Diego Magno. Conversions: Benjamin Madero (3).
England - Tries: Ben Foden (2), Kyle Eastmond, Billy Vunipola (2), Tom Wood, Doran Jones. Conversions: Stephen Myler (3). (Compiled by Rex Gowar; Editing by John Mehaffey)
