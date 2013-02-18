LONDON Feb 18 Former Scotland and England coach Andy Robinson has been appointed director of rugby at second-tier English club Bristol.

"I firmly believe that - with the passion for rugby in the region and the vision of the owners - Bristol has the potential to be one of the most successful sides in England," Robinson said on the club's website (www.bristolrugby.co.uk) on Monday.

Robinson, who had a disappointing spell as England coach between 2004 and 2006, resigned as Scotland coach in November after a 21-15 home humbling by Tonga extended a poor run of results.

Former England international Robinson said his first goal was to help fourth-placed Bristol back to the Premiership, where the club last played in the 2008/09 season. (Writing by Tom Pilcher, Editing by Mark Meadows)