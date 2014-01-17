LONDON Jan 17 Chris Robshaw will continue as England captain in this year's Six Nations, the Rugby Football Union said on Friday.

Flanker Robshaw has been chosen by coach Stuart Lancaster who named him as skipper in his first game in charge against Scotland in February 2012. He has led England in 19 games, winning 12 of them.

"Stuart rang me yesterday and, as with every time he has asked me, it is a great privilege," the 27-year-old told the RFU website.

"To lead your country is a massive honour but I am fortunate to have a group of playets and leaders to support me in that. We can't wait for the challenge to start," he added.

Lancaster said Robshaw had proved himself to be an outstanding leader for his club Harlequins and his country.

"Chris is in the team on merit as a player first and foremost," he said.

"He led us well during the QBE Internationals and I have no doubt that, as he goes into his third Six Nations as captain, he wil do likewise," Lancaster added.

England start their Six Nations campaign in France and also head to Scotland before a Twickenham double header against Ireland and Wales, and a trip to Italy. (Reporting by Mark Young, editing by Ed Osmond)