LONDON Dec 12 England captain Chris Robshaw has been ruled out of action for up to four weeks due to a shoulder injury, his club Harlequins said on Friday.

The 28-year-old flanker, who played every minute of all four November tests, does not need surgery and should be fit well in time for the opening Six Nations match against Wales in Cardiff on Feb. 6.

With the World Cup looming, England coach Stuart Lancaster may be pleased that his skipper is getting a month off to keep him fresh for the Six Nations and then the showpiece tournament on home soil starting in September. (Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Mitch Phillips)