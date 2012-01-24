UPDATE 1-Rugby-Luatua jumps ship but NZ captain Read staying put
* All Blacks captain Read says will re-sign for NZ (Adds coach Hansen's comment)
LONDON Jan 24 Andrew Sheridan will become the latest England player to put his international career in jeopardy by heading for sunnier climes when he joins south of France club Toulon later this year.
Sale confirmed on their website on Tuesday that the 32-year-old prop has agreed to leave for the French side, who also boast Jonny Wilkinson and Simon Shaw in their multi-national ranks.
"Sheri's going to move to Toulon this summer," Steve Diamond, Sale's executive director of sport, confirmed on the club's website (www.salesharks.com).
"It's his decision. He's been a loyal member of the club for a long time but he feels that he's best suited for the next two or three years to try his hand by playing over in France."
Sheridan, who has been with Sale nine years and has 40 England caps, was forced out of last year's World Cup when he injured his shoulder in the opener against Argentina.
His international days could now be numbered after his decision to move abroad with the Rugby Football Union (RFU) having a strict policy of only selecting home-based players except in exceptional circumstances. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Mark Meadows)
